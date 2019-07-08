Motley Fool Asset Management Has Cut By $437,989 Its Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Stake; Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Shorts Raised By 36.05%

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) had an increase of 36.05% in short interest. CDTX’s SI was 629,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 36.05% from 462,400 shares previously. With 92,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s short sellers to cover CDTX’s short positions. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.67. About 77,462 shares traded. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has declined 55.43% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CDTX News: 23/05/2018 – Data to be Presented at ASM Microbe 2018 Demonstrate the Efficacy and Safety of Cidara’s Rezafungin for the Treatment of lnvasive Fungal Infections; 08/03/2018 Cidara Therapeutics to Present Rezafungin Data at the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation 2018 Meeting; 21/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES CLINICAL DATA FOR REZAFUNGIN; 19/03/2018 – CIDARA SAYS STRIVE MET ALL OF PRIMARY OBJECTIVES; 19/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE; 19/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS INC – PHASE 3 RESPECT PROPHYLAXIS TRIAL EXPECTED TO PRODUCE AN INTERIM FUTILITY READ-OUT IN 2019, PROVIDE TOPLINE RESULTS IN 2020; 23/05/2018 – Data to be Presented at ASM Microbe 2018 Demonstrate the Efficacy and Safety of Cidara’s Rezafungin for the Treatment of; 21/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS – ADDITIONAL DATA AND ANALYSES FROM STRIVE PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL CONFIRM POSITIVE EFFICACY RESULTS IN BOTH REZAFUNGIN ARMS; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 1.7% Position in Cidara; 04/04/2018 – Cidara Therapeutics to Present Rezafungin Data at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases 2018

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL) stake by 7.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 3,151 shares as Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL)’s stock declined 6.37%. The Motley Fool Asset Management Llc holds 40,808 shares with $5.71M value, down from 43,959 last quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc now has $479.82M valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.3. About 12,947 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days

Among 3 analysts covering Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cidara Therapeutics had 11 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, March 1. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Needham.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. The company has market cap of $44.49 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 682 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, a California-based fund reported 308 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 45,110 shares stake. State Street reported 64,916 shares. 67,360 are held by Epoch Invest. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 161,359 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com holds 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) or 688 shares. Amica Retiree Medical stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,213 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Svcs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Wells Fargo Mn reported 190,104 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). National Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 5,921 shares. Barr E S Company holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 83,542 shares.

