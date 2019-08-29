Motley Fool Asset Management Has Boosted Its Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Holding by $667,500 as Market Valuation Rose; As Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Stock Value Rose, Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Lifted by $888,251 Its Holding

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $815.34M market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $45.17. About 12,967 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 176,375 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73M, up from 168,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $111.07. About 202,227 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work

More notable recent Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Splunk’s (SPLK) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paylocity (PCTY) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Paylocity Named a Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Company to Work For – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold PCTY shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 2,921 shares. Ameritas Invest holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 2,402 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Wasatch Advsrs reported 2.01M shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp accumulated 12,926 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Commerce State Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 8,537 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 390,321 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 732,699 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Kennedy Cap Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 2,581 shares. Oak Associates Ltd Oh invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). 524,593 were reported by Granahan Inv Ma.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank stated it has 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). D E Shaw And Commerce reported 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communication Lc reported 31,873 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Eagle Asset Management Inc reported 128,065 shares stake. Legal General Group Public Ltd Liability Com owns 27,808 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 9,006 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 56,452 shares. 553,198 were reported by Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership. Davenport Communication holds 336,314 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Us Bancorp De holds 0% or 18,519 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 42,317 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 9,193 shares in its portfolio.