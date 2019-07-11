Motley Fool Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Amgen (AMGN) by $317,870; Bancolombia S A (CIB) Shareholder Vontobel Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $69.92 Million as Share Value Rose

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.00 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.13M, down from 6.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 80,282 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has declined 1.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 1,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,936 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 8,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $178.39. About 2.93M shares traded or 0.95% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVED AIMOVIG (ERENUMAB-AOOE) FOR THE PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULT; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8,655 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $135.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CIB’s profit will be $219.70M for 13.56 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.84% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros stated it has 0.18% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Heritage Investors Mngmt reported 99,846 shares. 2,570 are held by Reilly Fincl Ltd Llc. Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 2.01 million shares. Contravisory Inv Mngmt accumulated 259 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Krensavage Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 9.94% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 193,670 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holding accumulated 0.65% or 126,715 shares. Sit Invest Assocs holds 0.36% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 59,635 shares. Family holds 3,002 shares. Rockland reported 0.09% stake. 7,845 are held by Woodstock Corporation. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management has invested 0% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 0.1% or 1,951 shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,699 shares. 8,346 are held by Advsr Cap Mngmt Lc.