Motley Fool Asset Management Cut Its Position in Paycom Software (PAYC) by $3.45 Million as Valuation Rose; Abiomed (ABMD) Shareholder Bluestein R H & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $342,000 as Market Value Declined

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 18,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.26M, down from 178,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $243.46. About 474,333 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 40.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 1,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1,762 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 2,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.99B market cap company. The stock increased 4.08% or $10.43 during the last trading session, reaching $266.24. About 399,651 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 30.88% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – OPSENS’ TECHNOLOGY GRANTED FDA APPROVAL IN ABIOMED’S IMPELLA CARDIAC PUMP®; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES FY REV. $740.0M TO $770.0M, EST. $747.3M; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED INC – OVER NEXT FISCAL YR, PLANS TO LAUNCH IMPELLA 5.5 HEART PUMP THROUGH A CONTROLLED ROLL-OUT AT GERMAN HOSPITALS; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED REPORTS EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP(R) With SmartAssist(TM) and Optical Sensor; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED INC – TODD A. TRAPP WILL BE APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Fincl Officer Todd A. Trapp; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 25 TO 30 PCT

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $865.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 7,500 shares to 176,375 shares, valued at $15.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 5,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $36.37 million for 99.78 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 17,370 shares to 207,932 shares, valued at $31.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $26.14 million activity. Weber David M sold $8.44M worth of stock or 24,000 shares.