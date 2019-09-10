Motley Fool Asset Management Cut By $437,989 Its Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Position; Vontobel Asset Management Lowered Home Depot (HD) Stake By $2.78 Million

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL) stake by 7.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 3,151 shares as Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL)’s stock declined 0.95%. The Motley Fool Asset Management Llc holds 40,808 shares with $5.71 million value, down from 43,959 last quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc now has $468.82M valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $136. About 7,749 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 5.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 14,547 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 271,760 shares with $52.15M value, down from 286,307 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $251.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $232.68. About 1.67M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Highland Capital LP invested in 10,000 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) or 5,921 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 5,954 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 5,948 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 4,940 shares in its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 968 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.03% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Osmium Partners Limited Liability stated it has 15,900 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Strs Ohio invested in 4,200 shares. Midas Mgmt Corp reported 5,392 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 682 shares.

More notable recent Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DHIL) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/2/2019 – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Diamond Hill Appoints Heather E. Brilliant President and Chief Executive Officer – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Diamond Hill Investment Group: Best-In-Class Asset Manager – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased Alphabet Inc Cl C stake by 1,810 shares to 20,146 valued at $23.64M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 6,340 shares and now owns 127,457 shares. Shake Shack Inc Class A was raised too.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $24600 highest and $20000 lowest target. $226.75’s average target is -2.55% below currents $232.68 stock price. Home Depot had 17 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $24600 target. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Robert W. Baird. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 21. Credit Suisse maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $21300 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $210 target in Monday, April 15 report.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.72B for 23.08 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 46,124 shares to 1.64M valued at $81.69 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) stake by 11,255 shares and now owns 399,285 shares. Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) was raised too.