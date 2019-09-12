Motley Fool Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Biondo Investment Advisors Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake by $799,820

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 11,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 132,201 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.71 million, up from 120,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 23.56 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 122,993 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.34 million, down from 127,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.59. About 44.29 million shares traded or 72.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Services to Drive Next Leg of Growth, Says Schoenstein (Video); 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q; 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 31/05/2018 – TELEGRAM CEO SAYS APPLE HAS BEEN PREVENTING THE TELEGRAM APP FROM UPDATING EVER SINCE RUSSIA ORDERED APPLE TO REMOVE THE MESSAGING SERVICE FROM APP STORE; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward. Consumers could see a good deal of benefits, according to @robotodd; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $421.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 7,200 shares to 203,820 shares, valued at $24.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Viking Fund Ltd Llc owns 5,000 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Scotland Group Inc Public Limited Co invested 2.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Counselors Incorporated invested 2.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 2.43M shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 2.08M shares or 2.83% of its portfolio. S R Schill And Assoc holds 6,632 shares. Tealwood Asset Management holds 11,363 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Company stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Roanoke Asset Mngmt has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sand Hill Lc has 1.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Old Dominion Capital Mngmt reported 10,475 shares. Reik & Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,036 shares. Telos Capital has 57,366 shares. Fred Alger Management Incorporated accumulated 2.23% or 2.94M shares. Tanaka Cap Management has 17,470 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability holds 3.88% or 249,997 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Invsts holds 94.79 million shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 360,000 shares. Timber Creek Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,404 shares. Everett Harris Ca has invested 5.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Covington Invest Inc owns 75,543 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 20,277 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability holds 2,389 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 3.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Novare Mgmt Lc reported 3.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pennsylvania-based Cookson Peirce Com Incorporated has invested 2.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Wealth Partners Ltd Co owns 299,616 shares or 6.18% of their US portfolio. C M Bidwell And Associates Limited has invested 0.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jcic Asset Management has 3.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $896.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmark Group Inc by 432,395 shares to 297,820 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd A D R (NYSE:HDB) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,350 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

