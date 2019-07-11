Motley Fool Asset Management Boosted Its Landstar Sys (LSTR) Stake; Arizona State Retirement System Holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Has Lifted as Stock Price Rose

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 23,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,635 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.31M, up from 306,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 4.79M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 22/05/2018 – KBRA Comments on the Proposed Acquisition of MB Financial, Inc. (MBFI) by Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB); 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $909M; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third To Buy Chicago’s MB Financial In Deal Valued At $4.7 Billion — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – MB FINANCIAL – MERGER AGREEMENT PROVIDES $151 MLN FEE PAYABLE BY CO TO FIFTH THIRD BANCORP UPON DEAL TERMINATION UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fifth Third Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FITB); 25/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP FITB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $34; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to buy MB Financial for about $4.7 bln; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Intends to Complete 2017 CCAR Buyback Plan, Buy up to $235M Shrs, Before MB Financial Proxy Solicitation; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF ABOUT $300MLN AFTER-TAX ONCE THE TRANSACTION CLOSES – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CEO SAYS REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE UPPER END OF REVISED ROTCE TARGET -CONF CALL

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 19.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 2,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,545 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 14,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $104.71. About 285,172 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has declined 3.18% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe

More notable recent Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “(AGR), Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Landstar System, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Landstar (LSTR) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss Mark – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “All Good Numbers For Landstar, And They’re Adding Drivers To The Network – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc holds 19,736 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,684 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shine Inv Advisory owns 1,048 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Ltd Com invested 2.26% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Wells Fargo Mn owns 425,263 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Minnesota-based Disciplined Growth Investors Mn has invested 1.78% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Origin Asset Mgmt Llp reported 63,485 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Denali Advisors Lc reported 58,000 shares stake. Oppenheimer And holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 8,555 shares. Smithfield Com reported 1,544 shares. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Co owns 0.1% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 14,210 shares. Franklin Res holds 0% or 9,632 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Counsel holds 9,009 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 10,650 shares.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4,959 shares to 95,140 shares, valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 4,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,931 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).