Motif Bio plc (MTFB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

We will be comparing the differences between Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc 2 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Motif Bio plc and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Motif Bio plc and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 6.46% and 2.82% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has weaker performance than Motif Bio plc

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Motif Bio plc.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.