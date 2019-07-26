Motif Bio plc (MTFB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

We are contrasting Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 48.22 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Motif Bio plc and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Motif Bio plc and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.46% of Motif Bio plc shares and 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -4.85% -8.84% -80.54% -74.21% -80.3% -70.26% Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38%

For the past year Motif Bio plc had bearish trend while Realm Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.