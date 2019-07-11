Motif Bio plc (MTFB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc 4 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The shares of both Motif Bio plc and Myovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 6.46% and 31.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -4.85% -8.84% -80.54% -74.21% -80.3% -70.26% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. has weaker performance than Motif Bio plc

Myovant Sciences Ltd. beats Motif Bio plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.