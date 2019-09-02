Motif Bio plc (MTFB)’s Financial Results Comparing With MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc 1 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 3.83 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Motif Bio plc and MannKind Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Motif Bio plc and MannKind Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, MannKind Corporation’s potential upside is 172.73% and its consensus target price is $3.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Motif Bio plc and MannKind Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.46% and 27.4%. Competitively, 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Motif Bio plc has -90.47% weaker performance while MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats Motif Bio plc on 5 of the 6 factors.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.