Motif Bio plc (MTFB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Since Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 151.81 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Motif Bio plc and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Motif Bio plc and Gritstone Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Gritstone Oncology Inc. has an average target price of $18.5, with potential upside of 71.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.46% of Motif Bio plc shares and 57.9% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -4.85% -8.84% -80.54% -74.21% -80.3% -70.26% Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Motif Bio plc

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Motif Bio plc.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.