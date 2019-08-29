Motif Bio plc (MTFB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc 2 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Motif Bio plc and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Motif Bio plc and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.46% of Motif Bio plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Motif Bio plc has -90.47% weaker performance while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.