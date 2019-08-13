Motif Bio plc (MTFB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

This is a contrast between Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc 2 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Motif Bio plc and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.46% of Motif Bio plc shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Motif Bio plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Motif Bio plc.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.