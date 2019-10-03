Motif Bio plc (MTFB) Reaches $0.28 1 Year Low; Shorts at Gopro – Class A (GPRO) Raised By 4.2%

Gopro Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:GPRO) had an increase of 4.2% in short interest. GPRO’s SI was 31.47 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 4.2% from 30.20 million shares previously. With 4.31M avg volume, 7 days are for Gopro Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:GPRO)’s short sellers to cover GPRO’s short positions. The SI to Gopro Inc – Class A’s float is 29.22%. The stock decreased 22.90% or $1.175 during the last trading session, reaching $3.955. About 9.46 million shares traded or 118.46% up from the average. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoPro, Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ GoPro Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRO); 29/03/2018 – GOPRO INC SAYS LAUNCHES ENTRY-LEVEL HERO CAMERA FOR $199; 04/05/2018 – GoPro’s first-quarter revenue beat expectations and it reported a smaller-than-expected loss; 08/03/2018 – No serious bidders for potential GoPro sale; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON GAAP SHR $ 0.34; 08/03/2018 – GoPro won’t be snapping selfies with a merger partner anytime soon. The struggling action-camera maker has failed to attract the serious interest of any bidders after hiring JPMorgan last year to explore a possible sale, two sources told The Post; 06/03/2018 Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Actions Against GoPro, Inc. and March 12 Lead Plaintif; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Rev $202.3M

The stock of Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.25 target or 9.00% below today’s $0.28 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $4.40M company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $0.25 price target is reached, the company will be worth $395,550 less. The stock increased 8.95% or $0.023 during the last trading session, reaching $0.28. About 247,041 shares traded or 106.29% up from the average. Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) has declined 92.68% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 92.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MTFB News: 03/04/2018 – MOTIF BIO INITIATES NDA ROLLING SUBMISSION FOR ICLAPRIM AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE; 03/04/2018 – MOTIF BIO PLC MTFB.L – INITIATION OF A ROLLING SUBMISSION OF A NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) TO U.S. FOOD & DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) FOR ICLAPRIM; 11/04/2018 – Motif Bio Announces lclaprim Abstracts for ECCMID 2018 Now Online; 17/04/2018 – Posting of UK Annual Report and Accounts & Notice of AGM; 10/04/2018 – MOTIF BIO PLC MTFB.L – DEBT FINANCING OF $20 MLN SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED; $15 MLN HAS BEEN DRAWN DOWN; 23/05/2018 – AMPHION INNOVATIONS PLC SAYS FOLLOWING THIS SALE, AMPHION’S HOLDING WILL REPRESENT 9.53 PCT OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MOTIF; 09/05/2018 – Motif Bio Appoints Vice President for Clinical Development; 20/03/2018 – MOTIF BIO PLC MTFB.L – CO HAS DECIDED THAT IN ORDER TO ENSURE A COMPLETE AND HIGH QUALITY SUBMISSION, IT WOULD BE PRUDENT TO TAKE ADDITIONAL TIME; 19/04/2018 – Matinas BioPharma to Present Positive Preclinical Data of MAT2203 at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease; 10/04/2018 – Motif Bio Reports Fiscal Year 2017 Results

More notable recent Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Safety Scare For Anaptys’ Psoriasis Drug, NewLink Genetics To Merge With Lumos, Insider Buy Props Up VBI Vaccines – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 02/14/2019: INO,MDGS,MTFB – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.40 million. The firm develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is Iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

More notable recent GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Reasons GoPro Stock Will Never Hit Another All-Time High – Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “GPRO Stock Falls to Bottom of Nasdaq on Slashed Guidance – Schaeffers Research” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Would GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Might Be Better Off With Less Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why GoPro Stock Surged 11% This Morning – The Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GoPro +6% on chatter, upcoming announcement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.