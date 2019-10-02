Motif Bio plc (MTFB) Reaches $0.27 Low on Oct, 2; Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

The stock of Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) reached all time low today, Oct, 2 and still has $0.26 target or 3.00% below today’s $0.27 share price. This indicates more downside for the $4.22M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.26 PT is reached, the company will be worth $126,630 less. The stock decreased 9.46% or $0.0281 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2689. About 152,733 shares traded or 34.79% up from the average. Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) has declined 92.68% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 92.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MTFB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Motif Bio Plc Sponsored ADR, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTFB); 20/03/2018 – MOTIF BIO PLC MTFB.L – CO HAS DECIDED THAT IN ORDER TO ENSURE A COMPLETE AND HIGH QUALITY SUBMISSION, IT WOULD BE PRUDENT TO TAKE ADDITIONAL TIME; 17/04/2018 – Posting of UK Annual Report and Accounts & Notice of AGM; 03/04/2018 – MOTIF BIO PLC MTFB.L – INITIATION OF A ROLLING SUBMISSION OF A NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) TO U.S. FOOD & DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) FOR ICLAPRIM; 19/04/2018 – Matinas BioPharma to Present Positive Preclinical Data of MAT2203 at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and In; 10/04/2018 – MOTIF BIO PLC MTFB.L – DEBT FINANCING OF $20 MLN SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED; $15 MLN HAS BEEN DRAWN DOWN; 27/03/2018 – The Next Frontier: Motif Introduces Artificial Intelligence Portfolio; 03/05/2018 – Motif Bio Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 10; 02/05/2018 – Motif Bio Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 9; 09/05/2018 – Motif Bio Appoints Stephanie Noviello, MD, MPH as Vice President, Clinical Development

Among 2 analysts covering Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hibbett Sports has $29 highest and $1400 lowest target. $21.50’s average target is -5.58% below currents $22.77 stock price. Hibbett Sports had 3 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $1400 target in Monday, August 26 report. Susquehanna maintained Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. See Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) latest ratings:

More notable recent Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Safety Scare For Anaptys’ Psoriasis Drug, NewLink Genetics To Merge With Lumos, Insider Buy Props Up VBI Vaccines – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 02/14/2019: INO,MDGS,MTFB – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Motif Bio Confirms Receipt of Deficiency Notice from Nasdaq – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.22 million. The firm develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is Iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

More notable recent Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Hibbett Sports’s (NASDAQ:HIBB) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Care About Hibbett Sports, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:HIBB) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Cheap Value Stocks Trading Below Book Value With Net Cash – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hibbett Sports Earnings: HIBB Stock Surges on Big Q4 Beat – Nasdaq” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HIBB or ULTA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $97,020 activity. Shares for $97,020 were bought by BLAHNIK RONALD P on Monday, September 9.

Hibbett Sports, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets primarily in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $401.37 million. The Company’s stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, team sports equipment, athletic and fashion apparel, and related accessories. It has a 15.32 P/E ratio. The firm also sells merchandise directly to educational institutions and youth associations.