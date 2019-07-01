Motif Bio plc (MTFB) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Contrasting side by side

Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc 4 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.54 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Motif Bio plc and Teligent Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Motif Bio plc and Teligent Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Motif Bio plc and Teligent Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.46% and 83.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -4.85% -8.84% -80.54% -74.21% -80.3% -70.26% Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88%

For the past year Teligent Inc. has weaker performance than Motif Bio plc

Summary

Teligent Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Motif Bio plc.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.