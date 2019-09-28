Motif Bio plc (MTFB) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc 1 0.00 14.76M -1.44 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 0.00 8.98M -1.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Motif Bio plc and iBio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Motif Bio plc and iBio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 2,379,110,251.45% 0% 0% iBio Inc. 1,362,463,966.01% -150.6% -43.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.46% of Motif Bio plc shares and 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Motif Bio plc’s stock price has bigger decline than iBio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Motif Bio plc beats iBio Inc.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.