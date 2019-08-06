Motif Bio plc (MTFB) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 17.46 N/A -22.38 0.00

Demonstrates Motif Bio plc and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Motif Bio plc and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 194.99% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Motif Bio plc and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.46% and 35.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Motif Bio plc was more bearish than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Motif Bio plc.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.