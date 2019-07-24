Motif Bio plc (MTFB) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 81 111.75 N/A -5.39 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s consensus target price is $116.75, while its potential upside is 16.39%.

Motif Bio plc and Blueprint Medicines Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.46% and 96%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -4.85% -8.84% -80.54% -74.21% -80.3% -70.26% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2%

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.