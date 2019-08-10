Motif Bio plc (MTFB) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.79 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Motif Bio plc and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Motif Bio plc and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.46% of Motif Bio plc shares are held by institutional investors while 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Motif Bio plc had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Motif Bio plc on 5 of the 7 factors.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.