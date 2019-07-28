Motif Bio plc (MTFB) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Comparing side by side

Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 69 295.53 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Motif Bio plc and AnaptysBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Motif Bio plc and AnaptysBio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.46% of Motif Bio plc shares and 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares. Competitively, AnaptysBio Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -4.85% -8.84% -80.54% -74.21% -80.3% -70.26% AnaptysBio Inc. 3.67% -6.45% 6.88% 0.26% -19.19% 13.69%

For the past year Motif Bio plc has -70.26% weaker performance while AnaptysBio Inc. has 13.69% stronger performance.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Motif Bio plc.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.