Motco Upped By $312,984 Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; Ypf Sociedad Anonima Has 1.33 Sentiment

Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 53 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 40 reduced and sold stock positions in Ypf Sociedad Anonima. The active investment managers in our database now have: 99.31 million shares, up from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ypf Sociedad Anonima in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 23 Increased: 36 New Position: 17.

Motco increased Apple Inc. (AAPL) stake by 2.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motco acquired 1,656 shares as Apple Inc. (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Motco holds 66,633 shares with $12.66 million value, up from 64,977 last quarter. Apple Inc. now has $877.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.82% or $9.84 during the last trading session, reaching $194.18. About 28.94M shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Continues to Expand Self-Driving Car Fleet; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 13/03/2018 – US News: Apple Supplier Wistron Secures Land to Build New Site in Southern India; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT; 01/05/2018 – Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter; 19/03/2018 – Analyst sees ‘signs of trouble’ due to Apple’s high iPhone prices; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Rumors endorse noise-canceling and waterproofing in new Apple Airpods 2; 28/03/2018 – Tech Times: Apple Makes Once-Exclusive iMac Pro Accessories Available For All Users; 14/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS ISSUES AFFECT 0.2% OF USERS

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the gas and oil upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company has market cap of $6.07 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas . It has a 4.93 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc holds 5.08% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for 1.36 million shares. Knighthead Capital Management Llc owns 1.37 million shares or 3.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brandes Investment Partners Lp has 2.82% invested in the company for 8.65 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Ashmore Group Plc has invested 1.95% in the stock. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 58,700 shares.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argentina’s YPF becomes world’s newest LNG exporter following deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “McDermott (MDR) Secures Pre-FEED Contract from YPF for Vaca Muerta LNG in Argentina – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “YPF expects further production decline in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “YPF $3B damages case to proceed, U.S. Supreme Court rules – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “YPF SA reports NYSE:YPF – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2018.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 63.64% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.33 per share. YPF’s profit will be $47.20 million for 32.13 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.54 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -122.22% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $15.42. About 620,093 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET

Motco decreased Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Etf (VIG) stake by 3,153 shares to 13,120 valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Europacific Growth Fd F3 stake by 14,765 shares and now owns 122,316 shares. Vanguard Selected Value Fund (VASVX) was reduced too.

