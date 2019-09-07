Motco Trimmed Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $323,813; Stock Value Rose; Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Declined While Quantitative Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 47.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 116,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 130,100 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, down from 246,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 5.95M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 13/04/2018 – Worst Day in Eight Years for Bed Bath & Beyond (Video); 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond will exchange Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards for store credit through Thursday; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Suffers Its Worst Plunge in Nearly Eight Years; 02/04/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open Second Store in the Tampa, Florida Market; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Stark to Start Uncompensated Role as Senior Adviser to CEO Around June 4; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS

Motco decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco analyzed 1,939 shares as the company's stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 37,217 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22 million, down from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $113.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.00M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times' Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $35.36M for 8.92 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 141.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 16.93 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.