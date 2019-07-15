Motco Trimmed Its Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Holding by $355,500; Market Value Rose; As Align Technology (ALGN) Stock Rose, Shareholder New Amsterdam Partners Trimmed Stake

Motco decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 30.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,386 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, down from 4,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $279.14. About 20,245 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 21.49% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.06% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.67 TO $7.77; 07/03/2018 At Satellite 2018, Teledyne Paradise Datacom Launches 3 New Products: CubeSat LEO Modem, 200W Ka GaN SSPA, & Touch Screen SSPA; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.67-EPS $7.77; 29/03/2018 – Teledyne DALSA will preview its newest multi-line CMOS camera at The Vision Show; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE GETS EXTENSION TO INTL SPACE STATION MISSION CONTRACT; 03/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Accelerates Payments and Amends Option Agreement (Teledyne Property); 20/04/2018 – DJ Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDY); 24/05/2018 – Teledyne e2v awarded second phase of €42M contract to provide custom image sensors for ESA PLATO mission; 20/03/2018 – Teledyne to Produce Consumables for Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 65.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 7,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,064 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 11,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 38,781 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 128,263 shares to 128,943 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price International Discovery by 92,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, down 4.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.32 per share. TDY’s profit will be $80.08M for 31.58 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.41% EPS growth.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 13.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.3 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $90.41M for 62.25 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.97% EPS growth.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 64,957 shares to 194,159 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII) by 8,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).