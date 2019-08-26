Motco Stake in Mcdonalds Corp. (MCD) Has Lowered by $393,687; Shareholder Kornitzer Capital Management Has Upped Epam Systems (EPAM) Holding

Motco decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp. (MCD) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 2,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 55,234 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49M, down from 57,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $216.27. About 1.53M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 14/03/2018 – MCD INVESTOR CONFERENCE ENDS; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 26,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 175,061 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.61 million, up from 148,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $188.12. About 134,065 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) CEO, President, Chairman Arkadiy Dobkin Sold $22.1 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EPAM Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do EPAM Systems’s (NYSE:EPAM) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EPAM Makes Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies 2019 List – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bayer Aktienges (BAYRY) by 609,380 shares to 62,480 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Braves C by 19,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,800 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) owns 394 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership has invested 10.84% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Blackrock Incorporated has 0.02% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 2.30M shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 0.01% or 37,477 shares. Massmutual Tru Commerce Fsb Adv stated it has 22 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd stated it has 0.93% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Trexquant Invest LP invested in 7,453 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 15,304 were reported by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company. 32,732 were accumulated by Ghp Investment Advsr Inc. Highstreet Asset accumulated 11 shares. Montag Caldwell Ltd has 3,680 shares. Commerce Financial Bank invested in 6,663 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 183,026 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Martin Currie Ltd reported 4.31% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma stated it has 4,577 shares. At Bancorp owns 4,273 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Dodge & Cox invested in 0% or 15,113 shares. Cutler Counsel has 2.69% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 72,404 shares. Freestone Capital Holdings Lc stated it has 0.05% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Grimes & reported 0.21% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ls Lc invested 0.46% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Brinker Capital accumulated 2,946 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 5,310 were accumulated by South Street Ltd Com. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America accumulated 2,207 shares. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 55,235 shares. S R Schill And Assocs holds 0.25% or 2,209 shares in its portfolio. Waratah Capital Advsr Limited holds 2.86% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 142,582 shares. Strategy Asset Managers reported 14,746 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 2.64% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 49,320 shares to 49,525 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gateway Fund (GTEYX) by 15,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: ROKU, PINS, NFLX, MCD – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Defensive Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Beyond Meat Headed for a Big Correction? – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “1 Thing McDonald’s Could Learn From Shake Shack – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.