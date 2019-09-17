Motco Stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Has Upped as Stock Price Declined; Indus Capital Partners Lifted Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Holding by $692,667

Motco increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) by 16.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 9,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 66,992 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.74 million, up from 57,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 4.61M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 06/05/2018 – INDIA’S GARG SEES NO BIAS IN MPC TO RAISE INTEREST RATES: PTI; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM ‘BBB’ RATING ON ACQ PLAN; 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF NOK 49 AS OF TODAY, 27 APRIL 2018, OFFER PRICE IS NOK 44 PER OFFER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN GW INTERVIEW; 29/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 320 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON RESTARTING TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY AFTER POWER OUTAGE

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 9.44M shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 21/03/2018 – ITAU NOW SEES END-CYCLE BRAZIL RATE AT 6.25%; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2019 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2.8% FROM 3.7% AT ITAU; 12/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU SAYS $750 MLN PERPETUAL NOTES ISSUE WILL RAISE BANK’S CAPITAL IN 0.3 PERCENTAGE POINT- FILING; 24/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BRL0.015/SHARE MONTHLY DIVIDEND WON’T CHANGE W/SPLIT; 10/04/2018 – Brazilian banks will offer alternatives to overdraft credit; 24/05/2018 – ITAU UNIBANCO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS WOULD RECEIVE ONE NEW SHARE FOR EACH TWO THEY OWN -FILING; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s rates B2 (hyb) ltau Unibanco Holding’s proposed non-viability preferred securities; 08/03/2018 – ITAU SEES CHILE 2018 GDP GROWTH AT 3.6%: REPORT; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $612.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 1.05M shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $47.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 658,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 816,949 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Motco, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 1,500 shares to 1,886 shares, valued at $517,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S/T Inflation (VTIP) by 15,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,182 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Limited Term Tax Exempt Admiral Shs (VMLUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

