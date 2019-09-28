Motco Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Lifted as Market Valuation Declined; As Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Share Price Declined, Mill Road Capital Management Boosted Stake by $429,820

Motco increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 6,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 75,743 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80 million, up from 68,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 214,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 16,181 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Motco, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfs International Intrinsic Value Fd I by 20,455 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $58.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Inc (NYSE:UTX) by 40,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,554 shares, and cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 0.45 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold HBP shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 0.49% more from 11.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

