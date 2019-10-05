Motco Raised Southern Co. (SO) Position by $419,100; Stock Price Rose; As Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mason Street Advisors Lowered Position by $570,612

Motco increased its stake in Southern Co. (SO) by 180.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 7,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,847 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $655,000, up from 4,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Southern Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 3.14M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 09/05/2018 – Georgia Power Marketplace features latest Hive home products; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement; 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 20,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.57 million, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 41.83M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – IPO Sniffer: Meituan-Dianping taps BAML, GS and MS for HK IPO; 20/03/2018 – Robin Wigglesworth: Fund managers REALLY hate the UK, and its getting worse, according to the latest Bank of America investor; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has ‘zero equity value,’ Bank of America says after deep dive analysis; 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday; 12/03/2018 – Bank of America Proxy Shows CEO Made 250 Times More Than Median Employee; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verity Asset Management Incorporated reported 8,649 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research Inc invested in 0.03% or 104,937 shares. 70.04M are owned by Blackrock. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 51,130 shares. Hennessy Inc has 823,200 shares. Dean Lc has 65,935 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Osborne Ptnrs Management Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 5,620 shares. 48,726 are held by Sumitomo Life. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams invested in 1.48% or 39,045 shares. Amica Mutual Ins, Rhode Island-based fund reported 22,755 shares. 61,104 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System. First Allied Advisory Incorporated accumulated 61,058 shares or 0.12% of the stock. National Registered Advisor Inc reported 0.51% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 60,953 shares stake. Macnealy Hoover Investment Incorporated holds 5,650 shares.

Motco, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Inc (NYSE:UTX) by 40,293 shares to 2,554 shares, valued at $333,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S/T Bond Index Fd Admiral Shares (VBIRX) by 124,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,170 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 498,066 were reported by Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company. New York-based Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 1.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Montag A And Associate Inc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 185,843 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldg invested in 3.36% or 4.28 million shares. Community Tru And Invest has 953,165 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 5.16M shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Co reported 68,503 shares. 746,901 are owned by Bb&T. Parkside Bancorporation And holds 40,421 shares. St Johns Invest Mngmt Co Llc invested in 2.15% or 99,925 shares. Eqis Mgmt holds 0.32% or 132,397 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust & Tru has 0.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Veritable Lp stated it has 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Davis R M Inc invested in 0.02% or 23,808 shares. Shapiro Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc by 12,617 shares to 31,510 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 36,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).