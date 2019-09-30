Motco Position in Ppg Industries (PPG) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; As Hercules Technology Growth Cap (HTGC) Market Valuation Rose, Confluence Investment Management Has Decreased by $577,596 Its Position

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Hercules Technology Growth Cap (HTGC) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 48,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 782,087 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03M, down from 830,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hercules Technology Growth Cap for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.36. About 326,246 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23

Motco decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 46,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 91 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11,000, down from 46,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $118.49. About 605,722 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 24/04/2018 – PPG Reports Sustainability Progress, New 2025 Goals; 19/04/2018 – PPG Marks Successful 2017, Reports Solid Financials at Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict Timing or Outcome of Investigation; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS FORMER VP WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – DURING QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION & HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL OF CO’S BUSINESSES; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS FORMER VP WAS PUT ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE; 10/05/2018 – PPG Provides Update on Form 10-Q Filing and Internal Investigation; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Sees Taking $80M-$85M Restructuring Charge in 2Q 201; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Begins Extensive Review of Cost Structure; 10/05/2018 – PPG Fires Controller After Finding Improper Accounting Entries

Motco, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hartford International Value Fund Cl Y by 113,638 shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 32,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.79M for 18.29 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,062 are held by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 42,828 shares. 152 are held by Tompkins Finance Corp. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 5,645 shares in its portfolio. 749 are held by Cornerstone Advisors. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Stephens Ar accumulated 31,157 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 86,297 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 183,667 shares. Rech Glob Invsts holds 424,383 shares. Scotia holds 0% or 2,394 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Earnest Partners accumulated 101 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 39,855 shares.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CD&R pursues bid with PPG for Axalta – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “CDR in talks to partner with PPG (PPG) for Axalta (AXTA) bid – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard in Pittsburgh – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PPG Survey Reveals 97% of Respondents Find Classroom Color, Design Positively Affect Student Engagement – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks to Buy Instead of Nokia – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $6.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 10,706 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $112.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Inc. by 5,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Corporate Ibonds Etf 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Taylor Frigon Capital has invested 1.05% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Finance Counselors Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Highlander Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 3,532 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Wells Fargo Communication Mn reported 1.01M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco owns 124,857 shares. Stifel, a Missouri-based fund reported 475,971 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 517,018 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated Inc owns 235,538 shares. Advisors Asset, a Colorado-based fund reported 249,465 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability owns 50,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wespac Advisors Lc holds 15,336 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Company reported 165,844 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.01% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 33,061 shares.