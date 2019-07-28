Motco Position in Morgan Stanley (MS) Increased by $5.39 Million; Ipg Investment Advisors Has Upped Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Position by $343.58 Million as Stock Rose

Motco increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 18862.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 128,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,943 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, up from 680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 8.27 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS EXPECT COSTS TO COME DOWN IN US WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 21/03/2018 – BEIGENE LTD BGNE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $93; 07/03/2018 – Walton EMC Chosen to Serve New Facebook Data Center with Renewable Energy; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 12/03/2018 – NEDBANK GROUP LTD NEDJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 297 RAND FROM 272 RAND; 07/03/2018 – PICK N PAY STORES LTD PIKJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO ZAC 6400 FROM ZAC 5800; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY HIRES MORGAN STANLEY TO STUDY STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 08/04/2018 – Ramsay Health Care Price Tagret Cut 1.7% to A$59.00/Share by Morgan Stanley; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley to seek new court for Italian derivatives case

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 93.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 110,832 shares as the company's stock rose 0.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 229,847 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712.53 million, up from 119,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.65. About 38.38M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 30.56% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500.

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Selected Value Fund (VASVX) by 40,167 shares to 49,545 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund (LSSCX) by 26,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,938 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY).

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 30,000 are held by Caxton Assocs Lp. Park Oh holds 0.01% or 5,950 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Company stated it has 1.33 million shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 175,219 shares stake. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 22,000 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Eaton Vance holds 2.81 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 10.43 million shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. M&T Bank has 0.04% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cna Fincl Corporation stated it has 49,734 shares. St Johns Investment Mgmt Company Lc has 116 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Montag A Assoc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 745,088 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Company stated it has 414,430 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. $98,010 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) was bought by WEBB JAMES R. 50,000 shares were bought by Lawler Robert D., worth $100,995 on Friday, May 24. DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR had bought 50,000 shares worth $100,625.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset Mgmt reported 51,450 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 709,066 shares. Bb&T holds 51,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natl Asset has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 55,360 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Com invested in 0% or 19,918 shares. 2.34 million were reported by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Com. Lincoln reported 10,630 shares. Menta Ltd Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 101,960 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Com owns 101,444 shares. 45,829 are owned by Bokf Na. Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc (Wy) reported 2,000 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 670,777 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 12,481 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 38,823 shares.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63M and $292.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shs New Feb 2017 by 77 shares to 25,193 shares, valued at $498.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Indl (XLI) by 3,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,491 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA).