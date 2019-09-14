Motco Maintains Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Groesbeck Investment Management Has Decreased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (MMP) Holding as Valuation Rose

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (MMP) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 9,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 7,129 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $456,000, down from 16,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 1.17 million shares traded or 53.29% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018

Motco increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 3,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 80,256 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.18 million, up from 77,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C

Motco, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S/T Inflation (VTIP) by 15,048 shares to 7,182 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfs International Intrinsic Value Fd I by 20,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S/T Bond Index Fd Admiral Shares (VBIRX).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $247.54M for 15.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.