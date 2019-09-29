Motco Lowered United Technologies (UTX) Position; Taubman Centers (TCO) Sentiment Is 1.38

Taubman Centers Inc (TCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 109 funds increased or started new holdings, while 79 decreased and sold their stock positions in Taubman Centers Inc. The funds in our database now own: 55.72 million shares, down from 56.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Taubman Centers Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 66 Increased: 63 New Position: 46.

Analysts await Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 11.88% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.01 per share. TCO’s profit will be $54.47M for 11.69 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Taubman Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

Taubman Centers, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion. As of June 30, 2005, the firm owned a 63% managing general partnerÂ’s interest in The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership . It has a 56.18 P/E ratio. The operating partnership engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, development, and expansion of regional retail shopping centers and interests therein.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc holds 11.27% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. for 1.11 million shares. Grs Advisors Llc owns 141,282 shares or 3.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Security Capital Research & Management Inc has 2.84% invested in the company for 1.45 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Securities Llc has invested 1.73% in the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.42 million shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.96 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

