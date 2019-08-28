Motco Lowered Starbucks (SBUX) Stake; Mount Lucas Management LP Upped Hollyfrontier (HFC) Stake By $4.81 Million

Motco decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 8.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motco sold 13,017 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Motco holds 134,042 shares with $9.97 million value, down from 147,059 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $115.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $96.09. About 6.54M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: OVERLAP OF SOME BUSINESSES WITH STARBUCKS TOLERATED; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks closing stores for anti-bias training; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW MERCATO FOOD LINE TO MORE MARKETS BY YR END; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of MSBAM 2017-C33; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 EPS $3.32-EPS $3.36; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks adds 2 new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is reportedly close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES DOUBLING FOOD BUSINESS BY 2021; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY IN SHANGHAI

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) stake by 159.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mount Lucas Management Lp acquired 98,256 shares as Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC)’s stock rose 4.21%. The Mount Lucas Management Lp holds 159,728 shares with $7.87M value, up from 61,472 last quarter. Hollyfrontier Corp now has $7.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 2.56 million shares traded or 25.61% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 03/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Tops Refiner Rally on Biggest-Ever Marathon Merger; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12

Among 3 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. HollyFrontier has $61 highest and $45 lowest target. $53’s average target is 22.83% above currents $43.15 stock price. HollyFrontier had 5 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $53 target. Goldman Sachs downgraded HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $45 target.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity. Shares for $124,300 were bought by MYERS FRANKLIN.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Investment Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Gideon Cap Advisors reported 5,399 shares. 101,650 are held by Qs Invsts Lc. Oppenheimer & has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Two Sigma Securities Ltd owns 4,158 shares. Caxton Assocs LP holds 0.17% or 23,400 shares in its portfolio. 615 are owned by Oakworth. First Manhattan Communications invested in 0% or 950 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 13,100 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 177,930 shares stake. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.27% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Acadian Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 78,092 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability invested in 20,308 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,977 are owned by Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated.

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased Ishares 1 (SHY) stake by 1.25M shares to 633,210 valued at $53.27 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) stake by 166,598 shares and now owns 142,268 shares. Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) was reduced too.

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HollyFrontier Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Spotlight On HollyFrontier Corporation’s (NYSE:HFC) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Like HollyFrontier Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HFC) 16% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Dana Invest Advsrs stated it has 3,850 shares. Invesco reported 14.68 million shares. Duff And Phelps Investment Management Company owns 13,345 shares. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Corporation Nj holds 3,297 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Amarillo National Bank & Trust holds 28,197 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Pggm has 0.01% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Junto Capital Mngmt LP holds 307,653 shares. Hs Mngmt Prns Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.92% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mcf Advisors Llc reported 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mckinley Cap Management Limited Liability Delaware holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 17,970 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 10,192 shares. Barnett Inc reported 650 shares. Yorktown Management invested 0.24% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 6,300 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $65 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -6.15% below currents $96.09 stock price. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 29 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, April 26. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, May 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, April 26. Stephens maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 26 report. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was downgraded by UBS.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Move Over PSL, Starbucksâ€™ New Pumpkin Spice Drink Is Coming Soon – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks (SBUX) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starbucks: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Motco increased Fidelity International Small Cap Fund stake by 52,782 shares to 135,687 valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1. It also upped Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fd Cl I stake by 25,062 shares and now owns 535,404 shares. Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) was raised too.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.32 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.