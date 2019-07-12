Motco Lowered Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Stake by $2.74 Million; Motley Fool Asset Management Lifted Stake in 3M Co (MMM) by $329,751

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 1,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,280 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 7,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $169.04. About 2.78 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments

Motco decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 46.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 41,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,317 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 89,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 6.19M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $811.26M for 11.68 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.08% or 60,885 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) invested in 0.1% or 14,666 shares. Peoples Financial Svcs holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 7,894 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited accumulated 8,017 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Narwhal Cap Mgmt owns 26,768 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 92,797 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd reported 182,171 shares. Magnetar Finance Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 5,497 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs has 0.67% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 170,935 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 694 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 650,319 are held by Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.19% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Blb&B Ltd Liability Corp has 0.46% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 58,683 shares. Cibc Ww reported 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 28,494 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,656 shares to 66,633 shares, valued at $12.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity International Small Cap Fund by 52,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Global Bond Opportunities Fd.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80M on Monday, June 10.

