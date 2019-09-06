Motco Lowered Its Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Holding as Share Value Declined; Omers Administration Has Trimmed Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $31.15 Million; Stock Rose

Motco decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 46.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 41,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 48,317 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 89,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 8.57M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 16.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 104,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 544,899 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.04M, down from 649,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $249.59. About 1.68M shares traded or 21.22% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 13.00 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5,500 shares to 14,900 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Raymond James Assoc holds 2.89M shares. Acg Wealth has 3,916 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt has 0.57% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Rmb Lc has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Allsquare Wealth Ltd Co owns 456 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 141,144 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Cibc Mkts Corp holds 429,329 shares. Cypress Capital Management Limited stated it has 16,095 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Korea Invest has invested 0.26% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Farmers & Merchants Invests invested in 0.74% or 167,373 shares. Motco has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Raymond James Tru Na owns 143,495 shares. Field And Main Bancorp has 0.07% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1,200 shares. 54,871 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $603.72M for 16.25 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,656 shares to 66,633 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Global Bond Opportunities Fd by 78,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Inter Term T/Exempt Admiral Shares (VWIUX).