Motco Lifted Position in Cvs Health (CVS) as Stock Declined; Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Shareholder Zazove Associates Lifted Its Position by $881,132

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 84.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 881,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.66% . The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.0008 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2892. About 128,276 shares traded. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 52.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 10/05/2018 – Blueknight expects continued weakness in U.S. oil storage market; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Policy Revision; 22/04/2018 – DJ Blueknight Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKEP); 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS UNDER TERMS, BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS WILL CONSTRUCT AND OPERATE THE PIPELINE; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $44.2 MLN VS $46 MLN; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – VENTURE TO INCLUDE CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION OF A NEW CRUDE OIL PIPELINE SERVING STACK PRODUCERS IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – ERGON, OWNER OF GENERAL PARTNER OF CO, TO HOLD OWNERSHIP IN CIMARRON EXPRESS VIA A NEWLY CREATED, WHOLLY OWNED UNIT; 07/03/2018 – Blueknight Energy Sees 2018 Earnings Growth; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CO, KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM, AFFILIATES OF ERGON ANNOUNCED EXECUTION OF DEFINITIVE DEALS TO FORM CIMARRON EXPRESS PIPELINE

Motco increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 12,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 122,903 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63 million, up from 110,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $59.07. About 7.60 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh (Prn) by 13.09M shares to 6.19 million shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Company (Prn) by 3,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 673 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund (LSSCX) by 26,505 shares to 269,938 shares, valued at $7.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Inst (ABEMX) by 1.31 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,799 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Market Etf (VWO).

