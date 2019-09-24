Motco Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) Sentiment Is 1.12

Motco increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 3.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Motco acquired 3,293 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Motco holds 108,442 shares with $12.12M value, up from 105,149 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $376.60B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.78. About 4.05M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TAX REFORM AND REGULATORY CLIMATE GIVE HOPE OF USING MORE EXCESS CAPITAL TO EXPAND INTO NEW MARKETS; 26/03/2018 – If J.P. Morgan’s Alexa use rises, it should allow the bank’s employees to focus on more complex service requests from its clients; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA FINANCE MINISTRY’S DEBT OFFICE COMMENTS ON JPMORGAN; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Expansion Still ‘Pressing on the Gas,’ Says JPM’s Lester (Video); 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN APAC VICE CHAIRMAN JING ULRICH SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV

Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.16, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 55 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 49 decreased and sold their stock positions in Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund. The investment managers in our database now own: 52.93 million shares, down from 53.01 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund in top ten equity positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 34 Increased: 40 New Position: 15.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 7.55% above currents $117.78 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, April 15. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Motco decreased Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) stake by 48,847 shares to 263 valued at $19,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced United Technologies Inc (NYSE:UTX) stake by 40,293 shares and now owns 2,554 shares. Mfs International Intrinsic Value Fd I was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. 18,200 shares valued at $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, August 8.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $258.78 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 6.54% of its portfolio in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund for 13.04 million shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 845,828 shares or 3.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 1.95% invested in the company for 3.24 million shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 1.87% in the stock. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 334,832 shares.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 8,730 shares traded. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) has risen 13.57% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500.

