Motco Lifted Holding in Raytheon Company (RTN) by $345,254; D L Carlson Investment Group Raised Its Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) Holding by $2.12 Million as Valuation Rose

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) by 65.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 141,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 358,575 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, up from 217,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 802,363 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 23/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS – RECENTLY GOT NUMBER OF SPACE AND SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CONTRACT AWARDS TOTALING ABOUT $55 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Rev $143M; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38M in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 05/04/2018 – Kratos Opens Facility in New South Wales, Australia Focused on Tactical and Target Unmanned Aerial Systems; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 21/03/2018 – U.S. State Department Approves a Second Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial System for International Marketing; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M

Motco increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 1,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,633 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58 million, up from 28,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $189.79. About 1.62 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 430 are held by Hanson & Doremus Investment. 450 are owned by Security National Trust Commerce. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Earnest Prtn holds 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 130 shares. Capital World Investors invested in 0.02% or 458,025 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Advsrs has 0.43% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 249,228 are owned by Regions Fincl. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.33% or 17,776 shares. 8,648 were accumulated by First City Capital Mngmt Inc. Jlb And Associate holds 0.81% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 21,117 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First Financial Bank reported 19,512 shares stake. Edge Wealth Limited has 1.76% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 15,827 were accumulated by Veritable Limited Partnership. Trustmark Bancshares Department accumulated 2,531 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Wood Michael J sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693. The insider Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84 million.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Europacific Growth Fd F3 by 14,765 shares to 122,316 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 77,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co. (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4,201 shares to 17,076 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,338 shares, and cut its stake in Mongodb Inc..