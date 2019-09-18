Motco Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum (MPC); United Health Group (UNH) Holder Page Arthur B Has Upped Stake

Motco increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) by 16.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 9,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 66,992 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.74 million, up from 57,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 1.65M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WILL LOOK THROUGH 1ST ROUND EFFECTS; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC NOTED STABILITY OF CPI FORECASTS; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Polish MPC to discuss future potential unconventional tools to support economy – rate-setter; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM SEES 2018 CAPEX $3.97B; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF NOK 49 AS OF TODAY, 27 APRIL 2018, OFFER PRICE IS NOK 44 PER OFFER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER LON ON INTEREST RATE OUTLOOK; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY OUT OF PRODUCTION DUE TO POWER OUTAGES; 21/05/2018 – Easing Inflation, Stable Naira Show Nigeria MPC May Be Right

Page Arthur B increased its stake in United Health Group (UNH) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 1,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 7,819 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, up from 6,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in United Health Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $230. About 1.55M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg

Motco, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 63,380 shares to 59,523 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Usaa Tax Exempt Long Term Fund (USTEX) by 87,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,346 shares, and cut its stake in Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund (LSSCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Fund stated it has 0.16% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Deprince Race & Zollo Inc reported 652,517 shares. Carroll Fin Associates Inc stated it has 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.1% or 202,295 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc reported 0.28% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Old Point Tru Svcs N A holds 0.2% or 7,007 shares. Dupont Cap Corp owns 250,459 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Horizon Inv Svcs Ltd Llc holds 38,149 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability invested in 79,817 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1.21M shares. Fiduciary Company reported 62,958 shares. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And Lc has invested 0.28% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Apg Asset Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 1.05M shares. Moreover, Atria Invests Llc has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp invested in 1.54% or 21,874 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moneta Gp Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,702 shares stake. First Interstate Bancorporation reported 24,517 shares stake. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares owns 15,608 shares. Jackson Square Partners Ltd Com owns 2.02 million shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 526 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 1.58% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 3.21 million shares. 96 were accumulated by Cordasco Ntwk. Crawford Investment Counsel accumulated 1,477 shares. Verity Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 1.79% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 7,372 shares. Kepos LP reported 10,000 shares. Colrain Capital Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Korea Corporation holds 895,381 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability, a Colorado-based fund reported 2,971 shares.