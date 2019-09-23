Motco Increased International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Stake by $4.68 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Telus (TU) Valuation Declined While Omers Administration Has Lowered Its Stake by $304,177

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 8,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 324,372 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.18 million, down from 332,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 429,951 shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an

Motco increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 32249% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 32,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 32,349 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $120.17. About 1.98 million shares traded or 72.31% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 08/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC IFF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $168; 07/05/2018 – Terms of Agreement Have Been Unanimously Approved by Boards of IFF and Frutarom; 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report; 15/05/2018 – IFF CFO RICHARD O’LEARY SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Millennials: This Ridiculously Easy Plan Is the Key to Early Retirement – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 21, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Pay You for Decades – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Stocks Poised to Soar With Incoming 5G – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Telus: 7% Dividend Growth From A SWAN Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TELUS Extends LTE-M Network Connectivity to United States – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $9.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TARO) by 28,500 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 165,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. TU’s profit will be $330.55 million for 16.80 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (NYSE:IFF) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: VNTR GTT IFF: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Stockhouse” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – IFF – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: LB GTT IFF: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Stockhouse” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold IFF shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 76.80 million shares or 8.76% more from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 1,600 shares. Hikari Pwr Limited accumulated 0.05% or 3,270 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.12% or 20,390 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp owns 22,785 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 441,760 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 46,752 were accumulated by Copeland Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. 2,019 were reported by Park Oh. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp owns 5,921 shares. Timessquare Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.56% stake. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.06% or 10,830 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 0% or 83 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Inc Adv has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). 3,250 were accumulated by Godshalk Welsh Mngmt. 245,964 were reported by First Advsrs Limited Partnership.

Motco, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund (LSSCX) by 11,942 shares to 257,996 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S/T Inflation (VTIP) by 15,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,182 shares, and cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).