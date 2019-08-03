Motco Holds Stake in Kellogg Co. (K); As Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Allen Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $1.74 Million

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 45.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 20,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 25,478 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 46,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.19. About 910,347 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States; 29/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-One year countdown till Brexit: crunch time ahead!; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant

Motco increased its stake in Kellogg Co. (K) by 15.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 6,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 52,785 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 45,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Kellogg Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.4. About 3.22 million shares traded or 28.21% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INVESTING ABOUT $420M TO ADD TO VENTURE EQUITY STAKES; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 9%-11% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.09% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 4,950 were accumulated by Eagle Glob Ltd Com. Mason Street Advsrs Lc reported 35,814 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks accumulated 260,135 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com reported 1,190 shares. Washington Bancorporation, Washington-based fund reported 883 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 217,802 shares. Cibc Bancorp Usa invested 0.08% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 37,395 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 3,950 shares. Fosun owns 4,620 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust, New York-based fund reported 34,361 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt owns 9,219 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 825,776 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $67.22 million activity.

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13,017 shares to 134,042 shares, valued at $9.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 1,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,217 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com accumulated 538,312 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp has 13,954 shares. Greenleaf invested in 0% or 3,490 shares. Ironwood Counsel Lc holds 1.66% or 50,384 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Perkins Coie reported 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Private Advisor Group Llc has 25,530 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 68 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 30,362 shares. Moreover, Weik has 0.49% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Check Cap Management Ca invested 0.14% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Company owns 1,979 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 8,628 shares. Moreover, Gradient Invs Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 3,006 shares to 37,804 shares, valued at $7.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 13,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 22.17 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.