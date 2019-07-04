Motco Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed as Valuation Rose; Archon Partners Boosted Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $4.08 Million

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $293.15. About 985,870 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance

Motco decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 2,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,079 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.28M, down from 107,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invsts owns 2.32M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Assetmark invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Westfield Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 879,244 shares. Aperio Gp has invested 0.09% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Signaturefd Lc reported 1,984 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1,900 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 142,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Profund Limited Co holds 0.02% or 1,729 shares in its portfolio. Crossvault Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.15% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.09% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,997 shares. Dana Advsrs Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Raymond James & Associates invested in 254,399 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx invested in 0.7% or 8,305 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $38.95 million activity. LUDDY FREDERIC B also sold $6.17M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, January 18. The insider Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $381,564. Schneider David sold $1.71 million worth of stock. On Friday, February 1 the insider CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01 million. 6,884 shares were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L, worth $1.53M.

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23 million and $474.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 9,500 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $13.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 137,427 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested 3.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rocky Mountain Advisers invested in 5,673 shares. Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership holds 0.71% or 3.04M shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Ltd holds 106,304 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research invested in 4.14% or 6.31M shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 136,381 shares. Murphy Capital Management stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Massachusetts-based Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 2.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burney Co owns 192,451 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Alyeska Inv Gp Ltd Partnership reported 0.91% stake. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability has invested 2.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Laurion Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 26,513 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 313.11 million shares or 2.88% of its portfolio.

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 128,263 shares to 128,943 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.