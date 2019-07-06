Motco Has Upped Eog Resources (EOG) Stake; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Decreased Baytex Energy (BTE) Holding by $932,705

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by 77.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 932,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,402 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $459,000, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $828.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.47. About 1.01 million shares traded. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 56.77% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.20% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 13/04/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$4.50 FROM C$4; 26/04/2018 – Baytex to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Reports Election of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Baytex Energy 4Q Net C$76M; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Energy 1Q Loss C$62.7M; 18/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – SEES 2018 EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 MLN TO $375 MLN; 18/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$7 FROM C$4.5; 06/03/2018 – Baytex Energy 4Q EPS C$0.32

Motco increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 3,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,186 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 32,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $88.57. About 5.34M shares traded or 48.14% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “6 Reasons EOG Resources Believes It’s One of the Best Oil Stocks Around – The Motley Fool” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 3 Oil Stocks Could Make Big Moves This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why EOG Resources Could Outperform – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Etf (VIG) by 3,153 shares to 13,120 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund (LSSCX) by 26,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,938 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).