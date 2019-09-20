Motco Has Trimmed Its Ppg Industries (PPG) Holding by $5.55 Million as Valuation Rose; Viasat (VSAT) Shareholder Ashford Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $652,800

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 8,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 372,737 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.13 million, up from 364,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.69. About 265,335 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today

Motco decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 46,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 91 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11,000, down from 46,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $119.26. About 1.37 million shares traded or 19.21% up from the average. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS EMPLOYEES MADE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. — PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Begins Extensive Review of Cost Structure; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 30/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at YMCA in Pittsburgh’s Homewood Area; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Audit Committee Is Overseeing Investigation Into Certain Acctg Matters; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Audit Committee of Company’s Boars Is Overseeing Investigation

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $386.84 million for 18.40 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn Comm invested in 3,807 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Llc invested in 0.02% or 81 shares. 36,539 were accumulated by Echo Street Capital Management Lc. Levin Strategies Lp invested in 0.03% or 2,284 shares. Roundview Limited Com stated it has 0.14% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Barclays Public Limited holds 0.07% or 956,330 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 2.68M shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 277,017 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prudential Finance Inc invested in 226,132 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 1.16 million shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 1,145 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 36,274 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 385,703 shares. Moreover, S R Schill & has 0.37% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Putnam Fl Investment Co reported 1,760 shares.

Motco, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Inter Term T/Exempt Admiral Shares (VWIUX) by 54,440 shares to 297,966 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 22,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PPG joins group to create new materials for the U.S. Army – Pittsburgh Business Times” on August 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “CDR in talks to partner with PPG (PPG) for Axalta (AXTA) bid – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Survey Reveals 97% of Respondents Find Classroom Color, Design Positively Affect Student Engagement – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The 9 Best Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Nasdaq” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Tom Donovan Arena in New Brunswick, Canada – Financial Post” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verizon (VZ) Brings 5G Ultra Wideband to Mcity Test Facility – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Viasat Partners ReadyNet for Digital Inclusion in Jamaica – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ViaSat, Inc. Common Stock (VSAT) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “KVH Announces Iridium Certus as Companion to KVH VSAT Systems for Optimal Vessel Communications – GuruFocus.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Viasat (VSAT) Upgrades NATO’s UHF SATCOM Control Station – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.