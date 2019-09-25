Motco Has Raised Position in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by $421,005 as Valuation Declined; Horrell Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Nokia Spon Adr (NOK) by $1.25 Million as Market Value Rose

Motco increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 16.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 10,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 74,700 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 63,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 9.18M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NOK) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.51 million, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nokia Corp Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.08. About 14.60M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 31/05/2018 – Nokia wins State Grid Corporation of China optical transport network upgrade in Beijing and Tianjin; 17/04/2018 – RadioResource: Nokia Launches Program to Help Fund Smart Cities in Canada; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA: NOKIA WINS LARGEST-EVER GSM-RAILWAY CONTRACT W/ POLISH P; 29/03/2018 – Mena Report: Finland : Nokia’s new AI-powered analytics software dramatically improves customer experience and satisfaction; 20/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Nokia unit revival may breathe new life into TN electronics sector; 27/03/2018 – HUAWEI SAYS TO PRICE NEW P20 MOBILE PHONE BASIC MODEL AT 649 EURO, P20 PRO MODEL AT 899 EUROS; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Licensing 1Q Recurring Rev Up 65% On Yr, Sees Continued Strong Growth in Months Ahead; 19/04/2018 – 42Q to Showcase Cloud Manufacturing Solution with Nokia at Hannover Messe; 10/04/2018 – GOOG: Google in talks to buy Nokia airborne broadband system, Bl; 17/04/2018 – Nokia Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Motco, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S/T Inflation (VTIP) by 15,048 shares to 7,182 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Inc (NYSE:UTX) by 40,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,554 shares, and cut its stake in Usaa Tax Exempt Long Term Fund (USTEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 0.18% or 198,919 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt holds 0.28% or 114,373 shares. Ellington Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 12,700 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Kempen Mgmt Nv owns 0.94% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 271,870 shares. Financial Bank Of The West invested in 13,777 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Atria Invs Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Icon Advisers reported 147,400 shares. 66,199 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth. Legal & General Public Ltd Co owns 8.90M shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.84% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Btc Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 88,704 shares. Park Oh stated it has 0.37% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Advsrs Asset Management has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 115,628 shares. 699,439 were reported by Aviva Plc.

