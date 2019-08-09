Motco Has Raised Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stake; Dycom Industries Has 1.22 Sentiment

Motco increased Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) stake by 58451.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motco acquired 57,282 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Motco holds 57,380 shares with $3.43M value, up from 98 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corporation now has $32.03B valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $48.72. About 1.56M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY SWIFTLY MOVE TO DISCUSS RATE CUT: GLAPINSKI; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 28/03/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: SAYS RISKS TO INFLATION OUTLOOK HAVE SUBSIDED SOMEWHAT SINCE PREVIOUS MPC; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN TAKES OVER POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 22/05/2018 – BOE Vlieghe: MPC Saw Rate Rises Coming “A Little Later” In May Meeting; 07/05/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER LON ON INTEREST RATE OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95

Dycom Industries Inc (DY) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 113 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 93 decreased and sold their holdings in Dycom Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 27.50 million shares, down from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Dycom Industries Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 63 Increased: 78 New Position: 35.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. The firm offers various specialty contracting services, such as engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services comprising placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It has a 25.65 P/E ratio. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators.

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.49M for 14.42 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 5.69% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. for 1.73 million shares. First Washington Corp owns 76,405 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trellus Management Company Llc has 1.75% invested in the company for 20,000 shares. The California-based Lonestar Capital Management Llc has invested 1.17% in the stock. Clearline Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 44,070 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity. 12,500 shares were bought by ROHR JAMES E, worth $601,750.

Motco decreased Vanguard S/T Inflation (VTIP) stake by 98,322 shares to 22,230 valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mfs International Value stake by 28,289 shares and now owns 1.29 million shares. Oppenheimer International Growth Fund I Cl was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Cap Management Ri has 22,225 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Hsbc Pcl holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 592,871 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc holds 5,559 shares. Tpg Gru Holdg (Sbs) Advisors reported 1.41 million shares stake. Wms Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Shell Asset Mngmt has 42,160 shares. Laffer Invs has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 70,071 shares. Finemark Retail Bank Trust holds 0.47% or 135,291 shares. At National Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tctc Limited Liability reported 143,682 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Management Lc holds 839,668 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Telos Capital Management holds 0.99% or 53,326 shares. 1.08 million are owned by River Road Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Old Point Trust And Financial N A accumulated 7,007 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation has 7,755 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.83’s average target is 55.64% above currents $48.72 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Friday, May 17 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $85 target. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $7500 target in Friday, August 2 report. Cowen & Co downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $6500 target in Friday, May 10 report. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $90 target. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 9. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15.