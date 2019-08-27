Motco Has Raised Kellogg Co. (K) Position by $394,782; Northstar Asset Management Increased Position in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) as Share Price Rose

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $514.83. About 186,831 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range

Motco increased its stake in Kellogg Co. (K) by 15.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 6,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 52,785 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 45,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Kellogg Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.13. About 830,616 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout; 26/04/2018 – Kellogg May Need to Cut Dividends, Says Prescience’s Asbahi (Video); 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – VENEZUELA STATE GOVERNOR SAYS REACTIVATING KELLOGG PLANT AFTER COMPANY PULLED OUT CITING ECONOMIC CRISIS K.N; 03/05/2018 – Cereal maker Kellogg’s sales rise 5 pct, top estimates; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset reported 1.08 million shares stake. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp has 0.02% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Twin Tree Lp reported 96,332 shares stake. Counselors Incorporated reported 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Northside Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Cognios Lc has 42,925 shares. Invest Ltd Company reported 12,581 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsr, a Iowa-based fund reported 77,133 shares. Millennium Lc accumulated 128,387 shares. Raymond James Fin Inc invested in 75,569 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 4,484 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 328,900 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). American Fincl Gp has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Gabelli Funds Limited Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,137 shares to 25,552 shares, valued at $6.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 77,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kellogg +5% after earnings topper – Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kellogg: Not ‘Cereals’ About Owning This Stock – Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kellogg Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J.M. Smucker Earnings Preview: Playing Defense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Oklahoma stated it has 1,295 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 22,360 are held by Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 74,825 shares in its portfolio. Fulton State Bank Na accumulated 506 shares. East Coast Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 29,098 shares for 3.11% of their portfolio. Cap Invsts invested in 4.40 million shares. Torray Lc holds 37,830 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Meritage Lp invested 9.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 4,518 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0.27% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Jag Cap reported 22,583 shares. Sand Hill Llc, California-based fund reported 10,840 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt has invested 0.12% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.11% stake. Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

