Motco Has Raised Its Holding in Eog Resources (EOG) by $320,720; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder First Trust Advisors LP Trimmed Holding

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 9,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 36,566 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, down from 46,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $5.42 during the last trading session, reaching $120.65. About 1.34M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500.

Motco increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 3,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 36,186 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 32,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 4.35M shares traded or 18.93% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Management Com Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 6,807 shares. Boston Advisors Limited stated it has 1,900 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). The New Jersey-based Nuwave Management Lc has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 32,755 shares. New York-based Element Cap Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 19,244 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 6,032 shares. New England Rech Mgmt invested 0.37% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 13,365 shares. Chilton Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 11,416 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6.41% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 883,679 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Inv Management Limited Company has 0.31% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 35,300 shares.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Natural tops Q1 estimates, closes sale to become Permian ‘pure play’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 40,268 shares to 175,689 shares, valued at $13.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 13,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 504,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5,958 shares to 45,587 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,079 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Co owns 64,236 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt owns 70,000 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 111,949 shares. Citizens And Northern owns 9,013 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Cibc World Markets reported 561,963 shares. Montrusco Bolton accumulated 153,837 shares. Argent Tru, Tennessee-based fund reported 14,560 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt invested in 0.55% or 68,920 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt accumulated 87,042 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.04% or 106,650 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp stated it has 11,773 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 29 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, North Star Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Putnam Invs Limited Company holds 0.2% or 885,142 shares.