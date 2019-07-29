Motco Has Lowered Union Pacific (UNP) Stake By $323,813; Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Sentiment Is 1.55

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 34 funds increased and started new positions, while 22 sold and decreased holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp. The funds in our database now hold: 6.19 million shares, up from 6.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Central Valley Community Bancorp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 18 Increased: 27 New Position: 7.

Motco decreased Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) stake by 4.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motco sold 1,939 shares as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Motco holds 37,217 shares with $6.22 million value, down from 39,156 last quarter. Union Pacific Corporation now has $125.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $177.54. About 1.08 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM

More notable recent Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CVCY vs. BOH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Central Valley Community Bancorp declares $0.11 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Know Ahead of the Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 10, 2018.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 5.59% of its portfolio in Central Valley Community Bancorp for 715,417 shares. Private Management Group Inc owns 575,027 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 0.42% invested in the company for 286,674 shares. The California-based Menta Capital Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, a New York-based fund reported 167,198 shares.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in the central valley area of California. The company has market cap of $285.56 million. The Company’s deposit products include interest-bearing deposits comprising savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits. It has a 12.99 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied, real estate construction and other land, agricultural and commercial real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer and installment loans.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $43,199 activity.

The stock increased 0.52% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. About 8,278 shares traded. Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) has declined 3.34% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCY News: 19/04/2018 – Central Valley Community Raises Dividend to 7c; 26/03/2018 – DEFH: Notice and Agenda for Public Hearing on Civil Rights in California’s Central Valley April 20, 2018 10:00 a.m; 22/03/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation updates 2018 Central Valley Project water allocations for North of Delta and Friant contractors; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO CLOSE ITS TRACY BRANCH OFFICE; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO ENTER INTO A SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT WITH BAC COMMUNITY BANK; 10/04/2018 – Fresno NBC Affiliate, KSEE 24, to Produce California Gubernatorial Debate LIVE in the Central Valley, Broadcast Statewide; 20/04/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation updates 2018 Central Valley Project water allocations; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – AS PER SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT, BAC COMMUNITY BANK WILL PURCHASE FROM CO CERTAIN DEPOSITS OF TRACY OFFICE; 19/04/2018 – Central Valley Community Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Central Valley Ambulance Authority Financial 4/26/2018 – 4/26/2018

Analysts await Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CVCY’s profit will be $4.99M for 14.30 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Central Valley Community Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.03% or 437 shares. Moreover, Amer Century Inc has 0.33% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1.96 million shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd has 66,772 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested in 31,605 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Capital Inv Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ghp Invest Inc owns 1,393 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Lc has 0.52% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 15,267 shares. New York-based Bristol John W & Ny has invested 2.22% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hemenway Trust Llc has 0.76% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Boltwood Mgmt holds 5,133 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Co invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). South Texas Money reported 3,043 shares. Moreover, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Com has 1.54% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 56,707 shares. Natixis owns 260,325 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Lc reported 2,325 shares stake.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold”. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $12800 target in Monday, July 8 report.

Motco increased Harding Loevner International Equity Port stake by 150,902 shares to 1.85 million valued at $39.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hartford International Value Fund Cl Y stake by 86,603 shares and now owns 2.19 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.